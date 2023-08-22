Ukraine Defense Minister Warns Highly-Anticipated F-16 Jets Won’t Arrive Until Next Year

The Netherlands and Denmark announced this week that they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, but the country might not be able to use them for at least six months.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday, "This is a serious set of tasks, and we have to train several hundred people to put the first birds in the Ukrainian sky,” according to the Kyiv Independent.
Reznikov referred to the planes as platforms, saying the country needed munitions and other infrastructure to support the fighter jets. It also needs to train its soldiers to use the aircraft.
"Objectively, without exaggerated expectations... I think that six to seven months is the minimal period that should be seriously taken into account," Reznikov said, cautioning it could take longer.
The country is set to get 42 jets, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the move as “historic.” Zelensky has repeatedly begged for the jets, saying Ukraine needs them in its counteroffensive against Russian forces.
When announcing the decision to give Ukraine the warplanes, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, “The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands.”
“We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible. … Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward,” Rutte said.
Zelenskyy said the ‘’F16 will certainly give new energy, confidence, and motivation to fighters and civilians. I’m sure it will deliver new results for Ukraine and the entire Europe."
With The Associated Press.
