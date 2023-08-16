Ukraine Blasts NATO Aide’s for Land-For-Security Proposal

Ukraine reacted with fury after the NATO secretary-general’s chief of staff suggested Kyiv might trade away some Russian-occupied territory in exchange for membership in the Western military alliance.

On Tuesday, Stian Jenssen, a longtime NATO functionary and the head of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s office, said that a land-for-security deal was one possible endgame to the Russian war under discussion in foreign policy circles.

“Russia is struggling enormously militarily, and it seems unrealistic that they can take new territories. Now it is rather a question of what Ukraine manages to take back,” Jenssen said at a panel discussion in the small Norwegian city of Arendal on Tuesday.



“I think that a solution could be for Ukraine to give up territory, and get NATO membership in return … I'm not saying it has to be like this. But that could be a possible solution.”

He added: “It must be up to Ukraine to decide when and on what terms they want to negotiate.”

Ukrainian officials rejected any notion of swapping sovereignty for security.

"Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous,” Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on social media.

“Attempts to preserve the world order and establish a ‘bad peace’ through, let's be honest, Putin's triumph, will not bring peace to the world, but will bring both dishonor and war."

At the NATO summit in May, officials said Ukraine was on a path to joining the alliance at some point after the war ended, but member states didn’t set a timetable.



"We have always assumed that the Alliance, like Ukraine, does not trade territories,” foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said on Facebook, in response to Jenssen’s comments.

“The conscious or unconscious participation of NATO officials in shaping the narrative regarding the possibility of Ukraine's giving up its territories plays into the hands of Russia."

Russia currently occupies about 16% of Ukraine, and has illegally annexed the Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In comments reported by the Verdens Gang newspaper, Jenssen said it was important to consider different options for the war’s endgame. “There is significant movement in the question of future NATO membership for Ukraine,” he said. “It is in everyone's interest that the war does not repeat itself.”

“It is important that we discuss our way through this.”