Ukraine Battlefield “Success” Has Some Saying Counteroffensive Has Begun

Ukrainian forces have made small but significant recent gains in eastern Ukraine, downing Russian aircraft and pushing Russian forces back in the first successful Ukrainian offensive operation in six months. To many observers it looks like the long-awaited Ukrainian spring counteroffensive is underway - even as the country’s political leaders deny it.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Commander of Ground Forces Olexsandr Syrskyi posted a Telegram message celebrating “the first success of offensive actions in the defense of Bakhmut,” the small city that has seen the war’s heaviest fighting since last summer. “We are fighting with fewer resources than the enemy,” Syrskyi said. “At the same time we are able to ruin its plans.”

Ukrainian forces have been pushing the Russians back from Bakhmut for several days. While the gains have been small - only a few miles of territory retaken - they constitute Ukraine’s first seizure of Russian-occupied territory since its troops recaptured the southern city of Kherson in November. Ukrainians have regained some ground in other parts of the embattled Donetsk region as well.

These developments have prompted a number of Russian military commentators, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group mercenaries have been doing the bulk of the fighting at Bakhmut, to say that the counteroffensive had begun.

At least some western analysts agree.

“With successful Ukrainian counterattacks near Bakhmut and elsewhere in the Donetsk Oblast, Kyiv likely started its long-awaited counteroffensive,” the widely cited Polish defense analyst Konrad Muzyka assessed in his latest newsletter.

Don’t call it a counteroffensive

That’s not what Ukraine’s government is saying.

Just last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the counteroffensive had been delayed because Ukraine hadn’t received enough western weaponry and equipment to avoid “unacceptable” losses. “We need to wait. We still need a bit more time," he said in an interview with European broadcasters.

Alina Frolova, a former Ukrainian deputy defense minister who now advises the government, told The Messenger that it’s still “too soon” to say if the counteroffensive has begun and that “Bakhmut is a little bit of a separate story.”

For all the symbolic significance Bakhmut has taken on over the past year, most commanders say its strategic value is limited and few analysts expect the broader Ukrainian offensive, if and when it comes, to be focused there.

“This offensive will have different stages and we have not reached the main stage just yet,” Franz-Stefan Gady, a fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies who has conducted first-hand research on the frontlines in Ukraine, told The Messenger. “But there’s definitely been a change in the character of the military operations by the Ukrainians in the last couple of days.”

Gady suggested the Ukrainians may be testing their Russian opponents for vulnerabilities and that final plans for the offensive could still be evolving. He and others said the launch of the offensive may be defined by a gradual escalation, with lots of trial and error, rather than one dramatic attack.

High stakes

Speculation about the counteroffensive has been building for months - in large part because the stakes are so high. Many analysts believe Ukraine must break a months-long battlefield stalemate while it enjoys a steady flow of western support. Despite Zelensky’s complaints, Ukraine has stockpiled western weaponry, including new systems like battle tanks, and it has held troops in reserve while its frontline forces absorbed Russia’s own attacks.

But the Russians have also been digging in to defend the territory they occupy, including a vast network of trenches across the Crimean peninsula. If and when a major Ukrainian operation begins, it’s likely to be a tough fight. The IISS’s Gady said that given the state of Russian fortifications, the counteroffensive is more likely to resemble the drawn-out battle for Kherson than last September’s rapid assault on Kharkiv. But he added that “if the Ukrainians are able to achieve tactical surprise in the first 24-48 hours, they could achieve a real breakthrough.”

Closely held secret

Almost no one knows exactly where, when, or how a large-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive would play out.

“We literally have three or four people in the country who know about the counteroffensive, including the president,” Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine’s parliament and leader of the pro-European Holos party, told reporters at the German Marshall Fund in Washington last month.

There’s been widespread speculation that the Ukrainians might attack around the southern city of Melitopol, a move aimed at severing the “land bridge” connecting Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine with Crimea. But if Melitopol is a likely target, that means the Russians are preparing for it. And Ukrainian forces have used misdirection before. Last September, after months of widespread discussion about an attack on Kherson in the south, the Ukrainians made rapid gains against sparsely defended Russian positions near Kharkiv, in the east.

Frolova said the counteroffensive was more likely to begin with a gradual buildup than an all-out blitz, and that she does see signs of “shaping operations over the front line,” referring to small strikes and probing clashes meant to set the stage for larger battles later on.

All of which suggests that we may not know whether the offensive has begun until it’s already well underway.