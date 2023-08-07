Ukraine Arrests Woman in Plan to Kill Zelenskyy With Russian Airstrike
The suspect was caught 'red handed,' the SBU security service said
Ukrainian spy hunters arrested a local woman for assisting in a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an airstrike during a recent visit to the southern port city of Mykolaiv.
The Ukrainian woman, who wasn’t named, passed her Russian handlers information about Zelenskyy’s itinerary in Mykolaiv, as well as the location of air defense batteries, electronic jamming centers, and ammunition warehouses, the SBU security agency said on Telegram.
The suspect was caught "red-handed" while transmitting the information, the SBU said. The agency identified her as a former saleswoman in a military supply store serving a local military unit.
- Overnight Airstrikes Kill 3 in Ukraine
- Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Has Killed a Total of 21,000 Pro-Russian Wagner Forces
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Meets ‘Very Tough Resistance’ Dislodging Russian Forces
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials Say
- Russian Missiles Kill 4 in Western Ukraine
- ‘Parallel universe’: How Russians are seeing the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy’s visit to Mykolaiv proceeded despite the threat after additional security measures were taken, the SBU said.
The president was in the region on June 8 to inspect recovery efforts following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka upstream.
The agency posted images it said were of chats between the suspect and her handlers, as well as hand-written notes.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Georgia Man Pretended to be a Cop to Scare Speeding Woman: PoliceNews
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment