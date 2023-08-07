Ukraine Arrests Woman in Plan to Kill Zelenskyy With Russian Airstrike

Ukrainian spy hunters arrested a local woman for assisting in a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an airstrike during a recent visit to the southern port city of Mykolaiv.

The Ukrainian woman, who wasn’t named, passed her Russian handlers information about Zelenskyy’s itinerary in Mykolaiv, as well as the location of air defense batteries, electronic jamming centers, and ammunition warehouses, the SBU security agency said on Telegram.

Woman was arrested by Ukraine's SBU security service in an alleged plot to assassinated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an airstrike. SBU/Telegram)\

The suspect was caught "red-handed" while transmitting the information, the SBU said. The agency identified her as a former saleswoman in a military supply store serving a local military unit.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Mykolaiv proceeded despite the threat after additional security measures were taken, the SBU said.

The president was in the region on June 8 to inspect recovery efforts following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka upstream.

The agency posted images it said were of chats between the suspect and her handlers, as well as hand-written notes.