Ukraine Accused of Firing Cluster Munitions on Russian Territory

Ukraine is being accused of launching cluster munitions into Russia on Friday, weeks after the Ukrainian Defense Ministry offered assurances that the arms would only be used to combat Russian forces on Ukrainian soil.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod region, claimed on his Telegram channel that three cluster weapons were among those used by Ukrainian forces in an offensive strike on the village of Zhuravlevka, according to Russian outlet news.ru.

The report did not specify how many casualties, if any, were sustained.

A photograph taken on July 3, 2022, shows an tail section of a 300mm rocket that appears to contained cluster bombs, embedded in the ground after shelling in Ukraine. Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

The report also did not make clear the provenance of the cluster munitions that were purportedly used.

In what President Biden called a "very difficult" decision, his administration earlier this month decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, in a decision that has drawn criticism from Republicans and fellow Democrats alike.

Once launched, cluster bombs release smaller “submunitions” or bomblets that scatter across a wide area. Humanitarian groups say that the weapons' very nature pose a long-term threat to civilians, who may inadvertently trigger the bomblets long after they were deployed.

