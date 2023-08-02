UK Traveler Gets Locked Out of Hostel, Treks through El Salvador Jungle to Safety

A young woman on a trip to El Salvador came back to her hostel at around midnight earlier this week only to find that its front door had been chained shut.
Lucy Josephs, 23, said that she had been out with friends and was given no warning that the hostel had a curfew. She remembered that there had been a security guard standing at the front gate the night before, but this time, there was no one there.
Calls to the front desk, meanwhile, went unanswered.
Josephs chronicled the nightmare scenario on TikTok, where it has been viewed nearly 900,000 times.
After failing to get the attention of anyone inside, Josephs realized that her only option was to head through a remote jungle pathway to the beach, where she could try to access the hostel through the "back entrance."
Josephs said she sprinted through the forest for about fifteen minutes in the middle of a lightning storm in order to reach the beach. She eventually found the alternate entrance and safely entered the hostel.
Josephs said she has visited around 150 hostels over the years but has never heard of guests being locked out.
Some have curfews, she said, but that usually refers to the time that guests are required to keep quiet and turn off lights so that others can rest.
"It's very rare for a hostel or a hotel to completely lock their guests out with no means of getting in," Josephs said in a follow-up video. "That is a rare thing to do."
"I do think it's a mistake that anyone could have made," she added.
