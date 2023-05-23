The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    UK to Close ‘Loophole’ Allowing Ivory Imports From Walruses, Hippos, Orcas

    A ban introduced in 2018 only covered elephant ivory items.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Getty Images



    The UK government is moving to close a major loophole in a 2018 law against ivory imports, a law that until recently, only protected elephants.

    The law is expanding to also ban ivory imports from five more species, to protect hippos, walruses, narwhals, killer whales and sperm whales.

    Today's extension of the rules now covers importing, exporting and dealing in items containing ivory from those other species.

    “This is a pivotal moment in delivering one of our key manifesto commitments on international conservation," Biodiversity Minister Trudy Harrison said.

    “The Ivory Act is one of the toughest bans of its kind in the world and by extending greater legal protections to five more species, we are sending a clear message the commercial trade of ivory is totally unacceptable.

    Photo: Getty Images

    “The UK has long led the way in conservation and our ban shows continued global leadership in doing all we can to protect the world’s most endangered species.”

    The World Wildlife Fund noted in late 2022 that demand for elephant ivory products has declined, but the UK government says the poaching of these other species is putting them at huge risk of extinction.

    Campaigners are welcoming the news, with IFAW UK saying they are encouraged by signs the ban is already having an impact on elephant ivory,

    "We welcome DEFRA’s decision to extend this powerful legislation, which will go a long way in cracking down on a damaging trade," Frances Goodrum, Head of Campaigns and Programmes at IFAW UK said. "Today is a good day for conservation and a step change towards international commitments to safeguard our natural world”

    Some 6,500 items have been given exemptions from the ban, as they form part of the UK's 'artistic and cultural heritage'.

