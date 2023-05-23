UK to Close ‘Loophole’ Allowing Ivory Imports From Walruses, Hippos, Orcas

The UK government is moving to close a major loophole in a 2018 law against ivory imports, a law that until recently, only protected elephants.
The law is expanding to also ban ivory imports from five more species, to protect hippos, walruses, narwhals, killer whales and sperm whales.
Today's extension of the rules now covers importing, exporting and dealing in items containing ivory from those other species.
“This is a pivotal moment in delivering one of our key manifesto commitments on international conservation," Biodiversity Minister Trudy Harrison said.
- Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Costs UK Government Over $200 Million
- Scientists Suspect Orcas Are Teaching Each Other to Ram Boats
- After Liz Truss’ resignation, what next for the UK? For one thing, a potential return of Boris Johnson.
- Why UK Prime Minister Truss fired her finance minister — and what happens next as the economic storm worsens
- UK Court Rules in Favor of Farmers Raising ‘Frankenchickens’
“The Ivory Act is one of the toughest bans of its kind in the world and by extending greater legal protections to five more species, we are sending a clear message the commercial trade of ivory is totally unacceptable.
“The UK has long led the way in conservation and our ban shows continued global leadership in doing all we can to protect the world’s most endangered species.”
The World Wildlife Fund noted in late 2022 that demand for elephant ivory products has declined, but the UK government says the poaching of these other species is putting them at huge risk of extinction.
Campaigners are welcoming the news, with IFAW UK saying they are encouraged by signs the ban is already having an impact on elephant ivory,
"We welcome DEFRA’s decision to extend this powerful legislation, which will go a long way in cracking down on a damaging trade," Frances Goodrum, Head of Campaigns and Programmes at IFAW UK said. "Today is a good day for conservation and a step change towards international commitments to safeguard our natural world”
Some 6,500 items have been given exemptions from the ban, as they form part of the UK's 'artistic and cultural heritage'.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with a ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in OK Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews