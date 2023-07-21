UK Sees Major Spike in Fatal Dog Attacks Stemming from Single Breed - The Messenger
UK Sees Major Spike in Fatal Dog Attacks Stemming from Single Breed

Growing calls to ban the American Bully XL, a cousin of the pit bull terrier

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Champion XL American Bully StudDlexus/Wikimedia Commons

Last year, Britain experienced its highest level of fatal dog attacks in four decades, the majority of which were carried out by a single breed: the American Bully XL, a relatively new cross-breed of pit bulls and bulldogs known for their aggression and muscular builds.

At least nine people, including three children, have been killed by American bullies in the UK in recent years, according to The Guardian.

Larger and more muscular than the American pit bull and bred for fighting, the American Bully XL was imported from the U.S., where they contribute to 60-70% of all dog attacks, according to The Telegraph.

While it is illegal in Britain to own certain breeds due to the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991, American bullies are not on the list given their relatively recent arrival.

Before the arrival of the American bully, dog attacks were on a consistent decline due to Britain's stringent rules, The Telegraph reported. There are now calls to amend the 1991 law to include the breed.

Stan Rawlinson, a dog behaviorist with more than 20 years of experience told the Daily Mail that the Bully XL is “very, very reactive” and warned deaths caused by the breed could soar in the coming months and years.

"They could kill you in about a minute and the worst thing is no one knows how many there are in the UK. There are at least thousands but we just don't know for sure," Rawlinson told the Mail.

Because the breed is not recognized by any of the main dog associations in the UK, there are no figures on ownership rates in the country, per the Guardian.

Addressing the calls to ban the breed, canine specialists said that there is no such thing as an “inherently bad dog,” but some breeds may be more included toward aggressive behavior due to how they are raised.

“Breed-specific legislation ignores the most important factors that contribute to biting incidents – primarily antisocial behavior by irresponsible dog owners who train their dogs to be aggressive or do not train their dogs adequately,” the UK-based Kennel Club said.

PETA representative Elisa Allen suggested spaying or neutering the dogs to stop their breeding.

“When dogs attack, it can be because they have been tormented, beaten, poorly socialized, isolated, caged, or chained by a current or previous owner, but no one can pretend that owners are solely to blame, as these breeds were selectively bred for bull-baiting and fighting,” she said.

“We can prevent more attacks by banning the breeding of these types of dogs – which can be done by mandating that all bully dogs be spayed or neutered.”

