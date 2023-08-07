UK Reverses Course, Won’t Force Wrongly Convicted Residents To Pay Back Their Prison Living Expenses

The United Kingdom has scrapped a 2007 policy that required some wrongly convicted inmates to pay for the housing and living expenses they accrued during prison, the BBC reported.

Andrew Malkinson, who spent 17 years behind bars after being wrongly convicted of rape, had been petitioning the government to get rid of the antiquated law. It would have allowed the Ministry of Justice to withdraw a portion of his compensation for room and board.

"It's a step in the right direction," Malkinson told the BBC. "But there's much more that needs changing too."

Malkinson, 57, was deemed innocent last month after DNA evidence proved another suspect was responsible for the 2003 rape. He said it will be another two years before he can receive the compensation he's owed.

Andy Malkinson speaks outside of the Court of Appeal after the court deemed him innocent. Manchester Evening News/Screenshot

"I'm struggling. I'm living on benefits. I'm jobless, I'm homeless pretty much," he said. "I'm pretty much bereft of everything."

The government clarified that it had not actually employed the law against anyone in the past 10 years.

Some Members of Parliament said those who did have funds taken out under the rule should be reimbursed for the portion that was deducted from their compensation, although the government hasn't yet approved that provision.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the decision was a "common sense change which will ensure victims do not face paying twice for crimes they did not commit."

Malkinson faced a minimum of seven years in prison but ended up serving much longer because he had always maintained his innocence. He was released in 2020 but only had his charges dismissed in late July.