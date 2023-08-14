UK Prison Officer Had Six-Month Affair With Inmate, Spent Nearly 400 Hours on the Phone With Him - The Messenger
UK Prison Officer Had Six-Month Affair With Inmate, Spent Nearly 400 Hours on the Phone With Him

Adam Higgs spent over $1,000 across more than 3,450 calls with prison custody officer Katie Loxton

Nick Gallagher
JWPlayer

A U.K. prison custody officer is accused of engaging in a six-month affair with an inmate, including sending sexually explicit materials through secret cell phone messages, according to Staffordshire Police.

Fellow officers at HMP Oakwood, a prison located in Staffordshire, England, first became suspicious of Katie Loxton, 27, after they noticed her spending an unusual amount of time on the block where Adam Higgs, 32, was being held.

An investigation later revealed the pair had communicated by phone across more than 3,450 calls, accruing about 380 hours of conversations. Higgs reportedly used a fake contact name and a hidden cell phone to make unauthorized calls.

Officers searched Loxton's home in January 2022, where several handwritten notes from Higgs were found. The couple eventually admitted that they had an affair while in court.

Loxton was sentenced to 12 months for misconduct in a public office.

For his part, Higgs was handed an eight-month sentence. The lengthy calls reportedly cost Higgs over $1,000.

Affairs and other incidents among inmates and officers have been a growing problem in the U.K., with 31 women officers and five male warders fired for misconduct since 2019, per The Telegraph.

Adam Higgs (left) and Katie Loxton (right) are accused of having an affair while Loxton served as a prison custody officer at the prison where Higgs was being held as an inmate.
Adam Higgs (left) and Katie Loxton (right) are accused of having an affair while Loxton served as a prison custody officer at the prison where Higgs was being held as an inmate.Courtesy Staffordshire Police

In one case, a prison officer gave birth to an incarcerated person's baby.

The problem has grown worse in recent years because high turnover has led younger, less experienced staffers to be hired for more roles involving face-to-face encounters with inmates.

