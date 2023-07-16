UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace Says He’s Stepping Down
The announcement comes in the wake of controversy over Wallace's complaints about Ukraine's lack of gratitude for military aid
United Kingdom Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced Saturday that he will step down from his position.
Wallace told the London Sunday Times in an interview that he had already notified U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his plans last month ahead of an expected reshuffling of Sunak’s Cabinet in September.
The announcement comes in the wake of controversy over Wallace's call on Ukraine earlier this week to show more gratitude for military aid.
That followed complaints by Ukraine President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO summit in Lithuania about not being invited to join the alliance.
- Why UK Prime Minister Truss fired her finance minister — and what happens next as the economic storm worsens
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sacks His UK Ambassador Over Criticism of President’s ‘Sarcasm’
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?
- US, UK Ask for ‘Gratitude’ From Ukraine, Zelensky After Outburst Over NATO Invite
“Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,” Wallace said then. “Sometimes you are asking countries to give up their own stocks” of weapons.
“You know, we’re not Amazon,” Wallace grumbled, describing a trip to Ukraine last year when he "drove 11 hours to be given a [shopping] list.”
U.S. officials expressed a similar disappointment with Ukraine.
“The American people have sought ... to step up and deliver,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said after he was challenged by a Ukrainian activist at a press conference at the NATO summit.
“And I think the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude …for their willingness to step up.”
The U.S. has provided $76.8 billion in assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.
Zelenskyy later profusely expressed his gratitude.
Wallace has served as defense secretary under three prime ministers, and has played an ongoing, high-profile role in the U.K.'s response to the Ukraine war.
The BBC reported that he has served as defense secretary longer than any member of the Conservative Party before him.
