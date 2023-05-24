The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    UK Court Rules in Favor of Farmers Raising ‘Frankenchickens’

    Judge rules that farmers can continue to raise fast-growing breeds of chickens.

    Published |Updated
    Elizabeth Urban
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    British farmers have been granted legal permission to continue raising fast-growing chicken breeds, colloquially known as 'Frankenchickens,' despite an appeal from animal rights activists.

    According to The Guardian, The Humane League UK (THL) contended that environmental secretary Thérèse Coffey should not have authorized farmers to keep these specific chicken breeds. They based their argument on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' 2007 policy regarding broiler chickens, which stipulates, “Animals may only be kept for farming purposes if it can reasonably be expected, on the basis of their genotype or phenotype, that they can be kept without any detrimental effect on their health or welfare.”

    However, Judge Sir Ross Cranston disagreed, ruling that Coffey neither authorized nor approved illegal activity. He added that Coffey, after reviewing research from the Animal and Plant Health Agency, determined that the risks associated with raising fast-growing chickens were not disproportionate to those stemming from environmental conditions impacting bird life.

    THL reported that in the UK, approximately 1 million chickens die prematurely each week, excluding those perishing from bird flu. They claimed that Coffey overlooked critical data concerning chicken suffering and failed to adequately monitor farming practices.

    Read More

    "We're committed to fighting for justice for chickens, and we're exploring all possible options, including an appeal against this decision. Our nation and its animals deserve better," Sean Glifford, Managing Director of THL, told The Guardian.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.