UK Court Rules in Favor of Farmers Raising ‘Frankenchickens’
Judge rules that farmers can continue to raise fast-growing breeds of chickens.
British farmers have been granted legal permission to continue raising fast-growing chicken breeds, colloquially known as 'Frankenchickens,' despite an appeal from animal rights activists.
According to The Guardian, The Humane League UK (THL) contended that environmental secretary Thérèse Coffey should not have authorized farmers to keep these specific chicken breeds. They based their argument on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' 2007 policy regarding broiler chickens, which stipulates, “Animals may only be kept for farming purposes if it can reasonably be expected, on the basis of their genotype or phenotype, that they can be kept without any detrimental effect on their health or welfare.”
However, Judge Sir Ross Cranston disagreed, ruling that Coffey neither authorized nor approved illegal activity. He added that Coffey, after reviewing research from the Animal and Plant Health Agency, determined that the risks associated with raising fast-growing chickens were not disproportionate to those stemming from environmental conditions impacting bird life.
THL reported that in the UK, approximately 1 million chickens die prematurely each week, excluding those perishing from bird flu. They claimed that Coffey overlooked critical data concerning chicken suffering and failed to adequately monitor farming practices.
"We're committed to fighting for justice for chickens, and we're exploring all possible options, including an appeal against this decision. Our nation and its animals deserve better," Sean Glifford, Managing Director of THL, told The Guardian.
