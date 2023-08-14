UK ‘Best and Brightest’ Visa Program Received Three Applicants in Two Years: Report - The Messenger
UK ‘Best and Brightest’ Visa Program Received Three Applicants in Two Years: Report

The Global Talent visa was part of a post-Brexit plan to increase immigration based on skills and talent rather than location

Aysha Qamar
Belterz/Getty Images

When British officials unveiled the UK Global Talent Visa two years ago, they expected to attract the “brightest and the best” minds to the country by making the entry process for recipients of awards in academia or research easier.

Two years later, the program has garnered exactly three applicants, Research Professional News reported. 

The program was part of the government’s post-Brexit plan to make certain visas more easily accessible.

Winners of the Nobel Prize in physics, chemistry, economic science, and medicine, the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, the Fields Medal, and the Turing Award were all eligible and encouraged to apply.

The application was also open to award winners working in music, film, TV, theatre, arts, and literature.

“Winners of these awards have reached the pinnacle of their career and they have so much to offer the UK. These important changes will give them the freedom to come and work in our world-leading arts, sciences, music, and film industries as we build back better,” Priti Patel, former home secretary, said in 2021 when announcing the initiative. 

“This is exactly what our new point-based immigration system was designed for—attracting the best and brightest based on the skills and talent they have, not where they’ve come from.”

Calling the dearth of applicants “embarrassing,” Mike Galsworthy, Chair of European Movement UK and director of the campaign group Scientists for EU, said that while government wishes to attract bright minds it failed to understand what that took.

“The problem here is that this government profoundly misunderstands what it takes to attract global academic talent to the UK,” he told RPN.

“It is not simply a case of saying: ‘Let the doors be open to the brightest and the best!’ Rather, it is much more about creating an environment that genuinely makes global talent wish to come to your country, political dimensions included. Very bluntly, this government has thrown open the doors to the pool party, but poisoned the waters. No wonder very few are keen.”

Per the Economic Times, the Global Talent Visa is valid for five years, with the possibility of renewal. 

Officials with the UK Home Office claimed they never expected a flood of applications because the program was only open to an exclusive few under the "prestigious prize" pathway that's part of the broader Global Talent immigration route. More than 6,000 applications were processed under that route between 2022 and 2023.

