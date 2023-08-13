UK Bathrooms To Have Single Sex Requirement Under New Proposal

Public restrooms in the UK must now have single-sex bathrooms, ministry officials announced Sunday.

The new initiative calls for all new non-residential buildings to have separate male and female toilets. The new requirement is being implemented as a way to “protect single-sex spaces,” according to a statement from Kemi Badenoch, the Minister for Women and Equalities.

“The change comes amid dignity and privacy concerns from women and elderly people who feel they are being unfairly disadvantaged as publicly accessible toilets are increasingly being converted into gender-neutral facilities,” Badenoch said in a statement.

The policy is part of the UK government’s “Leveling Up” agenda, designed to “create opportunities for everyone across the UK.”

If implemented, the policy calls for all supermarkets, restaurants and shops to provide restrooms for both men and women, instead of gender-neutral bathrooms.

“Women should have exclusive access to public toilet facilities reserved specifically for them. Men should have the same. Female restrooms must have cubicles, while male ones can have urinals,” Badenoch told The Telegraph.

According to the new policy, mixed-gender bathrooms are “not an option.” A recent poll from YouGov opinion tracker showed that 47 percent of women in the UK do not support gender-neutral bathrooms.

Transgender and non-binary people have expressed their dismay with the new policy over social media.

A spokesperson from We Exist, a transgender rights organization, told VICE the government’s position on gender-neutral bathrooms is being used to “exclude, alienate and discriminate against” transgender and non-binary people.