Pentagon Emails Sent to Russian Ally After UK Falls Victim to Infamous Typo - The Messenger
Pentagon Emails Sent to Russian Ally After UK Falls Victim to Infamous Typo

The U.S. recently acknowledged making the same mistake

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
The Ministry of Defense in the United Kingdom opened an investigation after emails intended for the Pentagon were sent to Mali, a spokesperson said, blaming a typo that caused the Pentagon to do the same earlier this month.

According to UK news outlet The Times, which first reported the story, a “small number” of emails were accidentally sent to Mali instead of the Pentagon in the US, according to a spokesperson with the Ministry of Defense.

In writing and sending the emails, British officials accidentally omitted an “i,” redirecting the emails to Mali’s “.ml” domain instead of the US military’s “.mil.”

The spokesperson told The Times that the emails “did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data.”

Read More
The Department of Defense seal
More than 100,000 U.S. military emails have been leaked to Mali this year because of a typo.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“All sensitive information is shared on systems designed to minimize the risk of misdirection,” the spokesperson continued. “The MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a program of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information.”

Earlier this month, the US government acknowledged making the same mistake, sending thousands of emails containing identifying information and criminal complaints about military personnel, among other info, to Mali, a Russian ally.

In that instance, Dept. of Defense officials said the issue stemmed from senders using their personal email addresses, which the military can't block from reaching the Mali domain.

