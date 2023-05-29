Uganda’s New Anti-Gay Law Includes the Death Penalty

Defying the United States, other countries and human rights groups, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law some of the world’s harshest anti-gay legislation Monday, a law which calls for the death penalty for the crime of “aggravated homosexuality” and a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality.

"The Ugandan president has today legalized state-sponsored homophobia and transphobia," Clare Byarugaba, a Ugandan rights activist, told Reuters. "It's a very dark and sad day for the LGBTIQ community, our allies and all of Uganda."

Homosexuality was already outlawed in Uganda under British colonial-era laws. But the Anti-Homosexuality Act further criminalizes LGBTQ identity and practices.

The law had broad support in Uganda’s parliament. Anti-gay sentiment has grown in Uganda over the past 15 years as American evangelical activists have found common cause with clergy and politicians in the small, East African nation, experts say. In 2014, the U.S., a major donor to Uganda, cut some aid, restricted the visas of top Ugandan officials, and canceled a regional military exercise over anti-gay legislation that was later annulled by the courts for procedural reasons. The law signed Monday is seen as a revamp of the effort.



“We have stood strong to defend the culture, values and aspirations of our people,” Anita Among, the speaker of the Ugandan parliament,” said Monday in a statement posted to Twitter. Another legislator, quoted by the Daily Monitor newspaper, said that Among’s U.S. visa had been canceled over the legislation. The U.S. consulate in Kampala didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

“Parliamentarians passed a bill whose provisions still cannot stand up to constitutional scrutiny and the bill remains regressive and discriminatory,” said the Center for Strategic and International Studies. one of several organizations that condemned the new legislation.

The law sets up a showdown between Uganda and its foreign donors–more than 40 percent of Uganda’s budget is subsidized, including $950 million a year from the U.S. Among other issues, a 2022 State Department human rights report cites Uganda for "crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex persons; and existence of laws criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual conduct between adults, albeit not fully enforced."



Now, full enforcement is the law of the land.

While the bill signed by Museveni doesn't directly criminalize LGBTQ identity, as an earlier draft had, it makes "promoting" homosexuality a crime and calls for the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," defined as gay sex by people who are HIV-positive, or cases of homosexual sex with minors.

When the law first passed parliament in March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it would "undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS." He asked the government to reconsider.

In a joint statement, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; UNAIDS; and U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, said they were “deeply concerned about the harmful impact of the Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 on the health of its citizens and its impact on the AIDS response that has been so successful up to now.”

Five percent of Uganda’s population, 1.4 million people, are HIV-positive, according to the World Bank, down from 9.6 percent in 1990. HIV is more prevalent in women, at 6.6 percent, than men, at 3.8 percent, according to the United Nations.