Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’

Despite international backlash and condemnation, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is defending his choice to pass an extreme anti-LGBTQ law that includes punishments such as the death penalty.

According to Reuters, Museveni reiterated his decision in response to criticism from Western nations, including threats of aid cuts and sanctions.

"The signing is finished, nobody will move us," Museveni said, per the outlet.

Uganda's "Anti-Homosexuality Act," as it is called, includes up to a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality. It also calls for the death penalty for anyone found guilty of “aggravated homosexuality."

Per Reuters, Museveni asserted that he had consulted experts to determine whether homosexuality was genetic but claimed to have been convinced it was a form of "psychological disorientation."

The 78-year-old also warned LGBTQ individuals against "recruiting" others, stating that those who attempted to do so would be punished.

Additionally, he supported the death penalty for those who committed violent acts against children, including rape.

"But secondly, if you violently grab some children and you rape them, and so on and so forth, we kill you," he said, per Reuters. "And that one I totally support, and I will support.”

The law further imposes life imprisonment for same-sex intercourse and fines for media and non-governmental organizations promoting LGBTQ activity.

As The Messenger previously reported, anti-gay sentiment has grown in Uganda over the past 15 years as American evangelical activists have found common cause with clergy and politicians in the small, East African nation, experts say.

Before the law's enactment, homosexuality was already illegal in Uganda, and LGBTQ individuals often faced social ostracism and harassment.