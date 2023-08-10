UFO Whistleblower Kept Security Clearance After Psychiatric Hold: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

UFO Whistleblower Kept Security Clearance After Psychiatric Hold: Report

Police were called to David Grusch's home twice — in 2014 and 2018 — after receiving reports of a possible suicidal male

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A new report reveals police in Virginia were summoned to the home of David Grusch on Oct. 1, 2018, and that the former U.S. intelligence officer and U.F.O. whistleblower wound up in a mental health facility after expressing suicidal ideations.

The Intercept broke the story about Grusch's involuntary psychiatric hold, reporting that after his release, Grusch maintained his high-level security clearance.

Last month, Grusch appeared before a House subcommittee and said possible "nonhuman biological material" had been recovered from a U.F.O. crash site. In his testimony, Grusch further claimed the federal government is in possession of U.F.O. wreckage and has spent decades trying to reverse engineer the alien aircraft. He even alleged the Vatican had a hand in covering up the existence of alien life.

The Intercept cites police records showing Grusch "asked [his wife] to kill him." Grusch's wife called him an alcoholic, according to the records, which also indicate "he is very angry [his] guns are locked up" and he could not locate the key to retrieve them.

Read More

The article also reveals police responded to the home in 2014, also after receiving a report of a suicidal man.

Grusch posted a statement to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, prior to the article being published. He did not respond to The Intercept's requests for comment.

"It has come to my attention that The Intercept intends to publish an article about two incidents in 2014 and 2018 that highlights previous personal struggles I had with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Grief and Depression," the statement reads.

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled &quot;Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency&quot; on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC.
David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"As I stated under oath in my congressional testimony, over 40 credentialed intelligence and military personnel provided myself and my colleagues the information I transmitted to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) and I took the leadership role to represent the concerns of these distinguished and patriotic individuals."

Australian investigative journalist Ross Coulthart told the NewsNation cable network on Wednesday that he believes the government may have been behind the effort to leak Grusch's medical records to The Intercept in an effort to smear his credibility.

“For anyone to seek to use the suffering of veterans, people who are dealing with PTSD, is utterly reprehensible. It’s contemptible and it should be exposed,” Coulthart told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo.

“There should be an investigation into how a sensitive file like this was so obviously leaked within the intelligence community to try and discredit a good human being.”

Grusch first came forward with his claims in 2022. The Pentagon has denied having any knowledge of the program described by Grusch.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.