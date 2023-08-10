UFO Whistleblower Kept Security Clearance After Psychiatric Hold: Report
Police were called to David Grusch's home twice — in 2014 and 2018 — after receiving reports of a possible suicidal male
A new report reveals police in Virginia were summoned to the home of David Grusch on Oct. 1, 2018, and that the former U.S. intelligence officer and U.F.O. whistleblower wound up in a mental health facility after expressing suicidal ideations.
The Intercept broke the story about Grusch's involuntary psychiatric hold, reporting that after his release, Grusch maintained his high-level security clearance.
Last month, Grusch appeared before a House subcommittee and said possible "nonhuman biological material" had been recovered from a U.F.O. crash site. In his testimony, Grusch further claimed the federal government is in possession of U.F.O. wreckage and has spent decades trying to reverse engineer the alien aircraft. He even alleged the Vatican had a hand in covering up the existence of alien life.
The Intercept cites police records showing Grusch "asked [his wife] to kill him." Grusch's wife called him an alcoholic, according to the records, which also indicate "he is very angry [his] guns are locked up" and he could not locate the key to retrieve them.
- Pentagon Whistleblower Accuses Vatican of Concealing UFO Information
- ‘We Are Not Alone’: UFO Whistleblower Says Government Has Retrieved ‘Non Human’ Craft
- UFO Whistleblower Claims ‘Nonhuman Biological Material’ Discovered, Declines to Offer Details
- Judge Orders Lawyers in Trump Case to Consult DOJ About Security Clearances
- UFO Whistleblower Evades Question About Whether He Has Seen Alien Spacecraft
- US Envoy to Iran Placed on Leave Over Security Clearance Issue
The article also reveals police responded to the home in 2014, also after receiving a report of a suicidal man.
Grusch posted a statement to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, prior to the article being published. He did not respond to The Intercept's requests for comment.
"It has come to my attention that The Intercept intends to publish an article about two incidents in 2014 and 2018 that highlights previous personal struggles I had with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Grief and Depression," the statement reads.
"As I stated under oath in my congressional testimony, over 40 credentialed intelligence and military personnel provided myself and my colleagues the information I transmitted to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) and I took the leadership role to represent the concerns of these distinguished and patriotic individuals."
Australian investigative journalist Ross Coulthart told the NewsNation cable network on Wednesday that he believes the government may have been behind the effort to leak Grusch's medical records to The Intercept in an effort to smear his credibility.
“For anyone to seek to use the suffering of veterans, people who are dealing with PTSD, is utterly reprehensible. It’s contemptible and it should be exposed,” Coulthart told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo.
“There should be an investigation into how a sensitive file like this was so obviously leaked within the intelligence community to try and discredit a good human being.”
Grusch first came forward with his claims in 2022. The Pentagon has denied having any knowledge of the program described by Grusch.
