UFO Whistleblower Evades Question About Whether He Has Seen Alien Spacecraft

A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer who has been a vocal whistleblower about unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, would not say under oath Wednesday whether he has actually seen alien spacecraft.
The discussion took place during a historic House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday regarding unidentified aerial objects.
Responding to a question from Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison about whether he had actually seen a nonhuman spacecraft, David Grusch said he was unable to answer "in this environment," as he testified before a House subcommittee.
"But I could answer that question behind closed doors," Grusch said.
Asked whether he had seen any alien bodies, Grusch responded, "That's something I've not witnessed myself."
The remarks came as lawmakers on the National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs subcommittee heard testimony from two other witnesses as well, retired Commanding Officer for the Navy David Fravor and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves.
At one point, Grusch also told Burlison he knows of "multiple colleagues" who were injured by unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UAPs.
He claimed he was aware of at least one injury sustained during UAP reverse engineering, but did not offer any evidence and refused to discuss any of the injuries in further detail.
