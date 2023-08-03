UFC Fighter Claims He Was Robbed at Gunpoint, Friend Was Pistol-Whipped

Chinese UFC fighter Song Yadong claimed that earlier this week he was robbed at gunpoint and his friend was pistol-whipped during a gas station robbery.

The 25-year-old said that he and a friend had gone into a gas station in San Francisco to buy water after Yadong had been drinking. While they were at the store, he claimed they were approached by four men and held at gunpoint while they ordered them to hand over their valuables, as reported by TMZ.

"For the first time in my life, I was held at gunpoint," Yadong told TMZ.

Yadong claimed one of the men pistol-whipped his friend during the confrontation.

"The man told him to hand over his money, his wallet, his necklace and hit him with the handle of his gun," he told the outlet.

The fighter said that they are happy to be alive. He advised anyone who may find themselves in a similar situation to comply with the robbers’ requests or “you’re screwed.”

The exact location of the robbery is unknown.