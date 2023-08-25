UFC Champ Says He’s Allowed to Sleep Around on His Wife Because ‘I Pay For Everything’ - The Messenger
UFC Champ Says He’s Allowed to Sleep Around on His Wife Because ‘I Pay For Everything’

'Suga' Sean O'Malley said wife Danya is “never fine” with his stepping out, but 'I got status, so I can'

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, seen here with wife Danya Gonzalez, justified his sleeping around by saying he’s the breadwinner.Suga Sean O'Malley/Instagram

UFC bantamweight champ "Suga" Sean O’Malley justified sleeping around on his wife during a recent podcast appearance, saying that it’s only fair because he pays “for everything” in their relationship.

O’Malley, who has previously said that he and wife Danya Gonzalez have an open relationship that includes “dope threesomes,” took a swing at explaining his straying ways while on Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast.

“I’m a king, I pay for everything,” said O’Malley, 28. “I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p— on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins. It’s simple.”

O’Malley conceded that Gonzalez is “never fine” with his stepping out, saying that she goes “through phases” of accepting their arrangement.

UFC fighter Sean O'Malley attends the fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
UFC fighter Sean O'Malley attends the fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The figher, who shares a daughter with Gonzalez, said that he’d see things differently if he weren’t the primary breadwinner.

“If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair,” he said. “But I’m f—ing King Kong, baby.”

O’Malley bested Aljamain Sterling by a second-round technical knockout on Aug. 19 to become UFC’s bantamweight champ and improve his career record to 17-1, with one no contest.

The fighter also likened his outlook to that of online influencer, former kickboxer and accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate.

Sean O’Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their Bantamweight title fight at UFC 292 at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston.
Sean O’Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their Bantamweight title fight at UFC 292 at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston.Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

“Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status,” O’Malley told the podcast. “You know, I got status, so I can.”

Tate is facing charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania. He has denied the allegations.

He also argued that he maintains “a very disciplined lifestyle,” rather than “hitting booger sugar on my yacht and [blowing] all my money.”

“But I live a very disciplined life, and if I want to get a little bit of p— sometimes, what the f—,” he said. “It makes me a better man.”

