UFC Champ Says He’s Allowed to Sleep Around on His Wife Because ‘I Pay For Everything’

UFC bantamweight champ "Suga" Sean O’Malley justified sleeping around on his wife during a recent podcast appearance, saying that it’s only fair because he pays “for everything” in their relationship.
O’Malley, who has previously said that he and wife Danya Gonzalez have an open relationship that includes “dope threesomes,” took a swing at explaining his straying ways while on Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast.
“I’m a king, I pay for everything,” said O’Malley, 28. “I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p— on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins. It’s simple.”
O’Malley conceded that Gonzalez is “never fine” with his stepping out, saying that she goes “through phases” of accepting their arrangement.
The figher, who shares a daughter with Gonzalez, said that he’d see things differently if he weren’t the primary breadwinner.
“If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair,” he said. “But I’m f—ing King Kong, baby.”
O’Malley bested Aljamain Sterling by a second-round technical knockout on Aug. 19 to become UFC’s bantamweight champ and improve his career record to 17-1, with one no contest.
The fighter also likened his outlook to that of online influencer, former kickboxer and accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate.
“Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status,” O’Malley told the podcast. “You know, I got status, so I can.”
Tate is facing charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania. He has denied the allegations.
He also argued that he maintains “a very disciplined lifestyle,” rather than “hitting booger sugar on my yacht and [blowing] all my money.”
“But I live a very disciplined life, and if I want to get a little bit of p— sometimes, what the f—,” he said. “It makes me a better man.”
