Udderly Wild: Diaper Derbies, Cowpie Hurling Highlight of This Year’s Iowa State Fair

A million people and still counting have visited the big event this summer

Zachary Rogers
DES MOINES, IOWA – AUGUST 13: People attend the Iowa State Fair on August 13, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Sweet treats, life-sized cow sculptures made of butter, racing babies, cow-poop throwing contests, and much, much more: It's fair to say this year’s Iowa State Fair fared better than fair. It was a hit!

More than a million people were expected to attend this year’s blowout event in Des Moines, which lasts 10 days. That estimate has already been surpassed, according to fair representatives.

And there's still another day to go. The fair ends on Monday.

There were more than 200 concessions stands at the fair; many featured "mobile" foods like corn dogs and Oreos on a stick.

Innovative food contests included an “ugly cake” competition. A contest for Best New Food was won by “deep-fried bacon brisket mac-n-cheese grilled cheese."

The fair also included its ever-famous “Butter Cow” sculpture — a life-sized 600-pound cow sculpted out of butter.

Other “companion" sculptures usually accompany the cow, including a butter Elvis Presley sculpture in 1997 and a Star Trek sculpture in 2016.

This year’s accompanying butter sculpture celebrated iconic Iowa athletes Jack Trice, Kurt Warner and Caitlin Clark, the fair noted.

The annual favorites “diaper derby” was also held at the fair, where parents did their best to coax their babies across a finish line. Some contestants positively "sped" along their little racetrack while others simply took naps.

The always-favorite “cow chip throwing contest” was back as contestants did their best to hurl cow poop as far as possible. Some people are surprisingly skilled at it.

Animals also took center stage, especially a 3,060-pound champion bull named "Mean Gene" who was featured in a report by NBC News. Despite his name, Gene isn't "mean" at all, but he is indeed very large.

For fairgoers drawn to smaller animals more, a petting zoo filled with baby pigs and baby goats fit the bill, especially for kids.

Even former President Donald Trump made the scene, along with several other 2024 presidential election candidates. 

Trump boasted he had drawn a record fair crowd, but that wasn't backed up by facts, according to official figures reported by local media.

Other political figures included Republican presidential nominee hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, who was seen on stage rapping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” and Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., who shared photos of herself next to the fair’s 1st-place winning giant pumpkin and the aforementioned "butter cow."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was even seen riding the bumper cars with his family.

The fair is viewed as a major event in the state and an important political battleground. It has always had a history of drawing in political contenders as Iowa is the first in the nation to open its caucuses on January 15.

