UC Santa Barbara Scraps Plans for Controversial ‘Windowless’ Dorm  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

UC Santa Barbara Scraps Plans for Controversial ‘Windowless’ Dorm 

Munger Hall would have housed 4,500 students in mostly windowless single rooms that were likened to jail cells

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A rendering of Munger Hall.UCSB

The University of California, Santa Barbara has apparently discarded a proposal to erect a nearly windowless dorm, according to a report from The Architect’s Newspaper.

The plan, first revealed in 2021 by a California-based architecture firm, drew immense backlash and controversy, with nearly 15,000 people signing a Change.org petition urging the university to reject it. One member of the school's design committee even resigned in protest.

The following year, the Santa Barbara Independent reported that the project was funded by billionaire philanthropist Charles Munger, a partner in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, for whom the dorm would be named.

Munger Hall was to be an 11-story building on the famously bucolic UCSB campus in Isla Vista that could house some 4,500 students, with the majority living in 10-foot-by-7-foot single-occupancy rooms with no windows.

Read More

When university officials initially unveiled the plan, they hailed the idea of Munger Hall, saying it would be “absolutely stunning,” The Architect’s Newspaper reported. 

But students, faculty, and the public thought otherwise, and urged the school to reconsider.

“The proposed building is an architectural nightmare, entirely out of touch with Isla Vista, and the needs of students, and the administration is moving forwards with the project, ignoring all criticism,” the Change.org petition says. 

Cole McCarthy, a then-second-year undergrad interviewed by the Independent, said the planned dorm amenities — such as the privacy from the single-room occupancy, balconies, and air conditioning — were attractive offers for a college student. 

But the windowless room made him hesitate.

“I just couldn’t get past the windows,” McCarthy said. “I personally would not want to live there. I would feel trapped.” 

One of UCSB’s own faculty members gave a scathing critique in response to the plans for Munger Hall.

Architecture professor Richard Wittman said in a November 2021 town hall that the windowless design would be “profoundly problematic in terms of our students’ mental and physical health.”

Wittman then went on to implore the town hall attendants to think about what it would be like to be sick while living in Munger Hall. 

“Imagine living in a windowless cell, somewhere near the core of the most densely packed building you’ve ever lived in (or ever will live in), during a pandemic, when every knowledgeable party is telling you that the safest place is outdoors and at a distance from other people. Imagine having to quarantine for two weeks in such a windowless cell,” he said. 

“Being ill is never fun, but being ill in Munger Hall would be hell.”

After months without any updates on the plans, the school last week scrapped the plans, and Munger pulled out of the project, The Architect’s Newspaper reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.