Uber’s ‘Don’t Call Me Karen’ Diversity Chief Placed on Leave

Uber has reportedly placed its head of diversity, equity and inclusion on leave after she moderated an event that attendees complained was insensitive to people of color.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Bo Young Lee was the moderator of an event titled “Don’t Call Me Karen.”

The Times reports that an email went to staff saying, “While it was meant to be a dialogue, it’s obvious that those who attended did not feel heard.”

Employees had concerns about two events that looked at white women who work for the ride-sharing service with a focus on “the ‘Karen’ persona,” per the Times' reporting.

Some workers felt they were being lectured on the struggles of white women, and that Lee had been dismissive of those concerns.

The term 'Karen' is slang that describes white women who report or complain about Black people to authorities, often without cause.

According to her official bio, Lee leads the company’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts and has partnered with senior leadership, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, to “build a work culture where radically diverse and inclusive teams drive innovation, accelerate growth, and build a work culture and systems where all employees have the opportunity to excel and grow to their highest potential.”

Prior to joining Uber, she was the first Global Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Risk and Insurance Services businesses at Marsh & McLennan.

