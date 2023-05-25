Uber-Like Rideshare App Launches With Drivers Who Carry Guns

A former bodyguard has launched a ride-sharing app that allows passengers to order a car with an option that the driver be armed. Dubbed ‘Uber with guns,' Black Wolf was envisioned as a response to increasing crime in some cities, 32-year-old found Kerry King Brown told reporters.

Launched in Atlanta last week, the app has plans to expand to cities like New York and Los Angeles, though strict state gun laws may make that difficult. While it has received both support and criticism, Brown told reporters that he believed there was a market for the service.

“Who are mostly on the news getting killed, robbed? The average person,” Brown told Atlanta First News in an interview. “What I’m creating is a necessary evil. It’s a necessity.”

In that interview, Brown noted that all drivers will go through background checks and will be highly trained with at least five years’ experience in either law enforcement, the military, or private security.

“We’re not here to fight anybody, we’re not here to draw guns. Even though it says armed, we’re trained not to do that,” he said.

According to the Black Wolf website, the app is designed for "corporate executives, high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, women, school kids, and regular people who want peace of mind in this crazy world.”

"By providing passengers with an Executive Protection Driver trained in private security, we offer affordable unprecedented protection and peace of mind to anyone who needs a lift," it continued.

According to the website, every Black Wolf App vehicle also comes equipped with GPS tracking and live-streaming technology that allows riders to share their location.

"I kind of created this app to be very exclusive," app owner, Brown, said during an interview on Fox News Wednesday.

When asked about competing with other ridesharing apps including Uber and Lyft Brown said:

"I'm not competing with Uber, not competing with Lyft because we have a different path. We have a different goal, and our goal is to make sure that we secure each rider."

According to Atlanta First News, within the week of its launch the app has been downloaded more than 80,000 times.

