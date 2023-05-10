Uber is Letting Some Users Book Flights

There were helicopters, there are water taxis... and now Uber is letting some of its users book flights.



The idea, the companies say, is to allow users to book end-to-end travel all in one place.



The ride share giant is aiming unlock this feature for users in the United Kingdom by the summer.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK said this will be good for business travelers and tourists alike.

He added: “Over the last 12 months with the addition of rail, coach and now flight bookings, Uber is truly a one-stop travel solution.”

Uber is partnering with Hopper, a travel website which already lets you book hotels, flights and rental cars, which will integrate their booking service within Uber's app.

Uber has had this multi-modal approach in its sights for a while, with plans set out in 2018 for the company to be 'the Amazon of transportation'.

In New York City, users can now book the city's famous yellow cabs, while partnerships allow users in some cities to rent e-bikes and e-scooters.

Frederic Lalonde, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopper, said: “The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel.

"This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility when booking flights, all in the same place they are already booking their other transportation.”