Uber Driver Shares Details of Horrifying Experience That Made Him Quit Ridesharing: ‘We Will Kill You’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Uber Driver Shares Details of Horrifying Experience That Made Him Quit Ridesharing: ‘We Will Kill You’

The driver says the teens forced him to withdraw money from ATMs and send money from his phone

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An Uber driver arrives to pick up a passenger at Midway International Airport on May 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.Scott Olson/Getty Images

When Uber driver Roger Haysmer picked up a group of teenagers in Houston, he thought it was just going to be a routine trip. 

"A ride came in ... it was pretty standard. It was a small ride, just a few dollars," Haysmer told KHOU

When he received the ride request, on June 9, Haysmer had already been driving for Uber for six months. He didn’t expect to be confronted with anything out of the ordinary. 

“I got to the location ... there were seven or so high school-aged kids out ... it’s not anything I haven’t seen before. I just figured someone needed a ride home or something."

Read More

Haysmer drove four of the teens to a nearby McDonald’s – the trip seemed to be going normally until he arrived at the restaurant, according to KHOU. 

Of those present in the car, were Brian Dorsey, 19 and Lorenzo Jackson, 18 – who allegedly went on a spree of Uber robberies in May and June, according to KHOU. 

As Haysmer pulled in, one of the people in the car allegedly pointed a gun at him and tried to take control of the steering wheel. The driver said that he was initially confused and didn’t know what was going on. 

The passengers allegedly grabbed his wallet and demanded that Haysmer give them $1,500 – far more than he was carrying at the time. When Haysmer said he didn’t have the money with him, he says the passengers upped their threats. 

“They were really persistent. They made threats and said, 'You better call somebody and get it or we will kill you,'" Haysmer told KHOU.

Haysmer says the teens forced him to withdraw money from ATMs and transfer funds from his phone. When they finally left the car, they allegedly threatened to shoot Haysmer if he did anything out of the ordinary. 

Since the carjacking, Haysmer no longer feels comfortable being an Uber driver, even though in the past money from driving got his family “through some hard times,” according to KHOU. 

Dorsey and Jackson were arrested on July 7, along with Kenneth Kelley,18, and Ke’Shaun Johnson, 19, according to KRIV. All four had allegedly been involved in multiple carjackings.

Dorsey and Jackson both received multiple charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. 

As of Monday, the pair remained in Harris County Jail, according to KHOU.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.