Uber Driver Shares Details of Horrifying Experience That Made Him Quit Ridesharing: ‘We Will Kill You’

When Uber driver Roger Haysmer picked up a group of teenagers in Houston, he thought it was just going to be a routine trip.

"A ride came in ... it was pretty standard. It was a small ride, just a few dollars," Haysmer told KHOU.

When he received the ride request, on June 9, Haysmer had already been driving for Uber for six months. He didn’t expect to be confronted with anything out of the ordinary.

“I got to the location ... there were seven or so high school-aged kids out ... it’s not anything I haven’t seen before. I just figured someone needed a ride home or something."

Haysmer drove four of the teens to a nearby McDonald’s – the trip seemed to be going normally until he arrived at the restaurant, according to KHOU.

Of those present in the car, were Brian Dorsey, 19 and Lorenzo Jackson, 18 – who allegedly went on a spree of Uber robberies in May and June, according to KHOU.

As Haysmer pulled in, one of the people in the car allegedly pointed a gun at him and tried to take control of the steering wheel. The driver said that he was initially confused and didn’t know what was going on.

The passengers allegedly grabbed his wallet and demanded that Haysmer give them $1,500 – far more than he was carrying at the time. When Haysmer said he didn’t have the money with him, he says the passengers upped their threats.

“They were really persistent. They made threats and said, 'You better call somebody and get it or we will kill you,'" Haysmer told KHOU.

Haysmer says the teens forced him to withdraw money from ATMs and transfer funds from his phone. When they finally left the car, they allegedly threatened to shoot Haysmer if he did anything out of the ordinary.

Since the carjacking, Haysmer no longer feels comfortable being an Uber driver, even though in the past money from driving got his family “through some hard times,” according to KHOU.

Dorsey and Jackson were arrested on July 7, along with Kenneth Kelley,18, and Ke’Shaun Johnson, 19, according to KRIV. All four had allegedly been involved in multiple carjackings.

Dorsey and Jackson both received multiple charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

As of Monday, the pair remained in Harris County Jail, according to KHOU.