Uber CEO Shocked to See Cost of a 3-Mile Uber Ride

A weekday trip within Manhattan cost a reporter more than $50. Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi thought it'd be $20

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
JWPlayer

The head of Uber seemed shocked to find out how much a trip on the ride-hail platform could cost in Manhattan.

When a reporter from Wired recently asked him to guess the fare for his 2.95-mile ride to their interview, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi responded, “Twenty bucks.”

The fare was actually $51.69, including tip.

"Oh my God. Wow," Khosrowshahi said, before defending the pricing.

“Everything is more expensive. Inflation has become a part of our everyday life,” Khosrowshahi told the reporter. (As Wired noted, Uber fares have gone up at least four times faster than the rate of inflation).

Another reason for the eye-popping fares is that Uber has stopped subsidizing prices.

Khosrowshahi said price increases have not hurt business. In fact, shortly after the Wired interview was published, Uber reported its first quarterly profit ever.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, walks to lunch at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 12, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 12: Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, walks to lunch at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 12, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The company posted revenue of $9.2 billion for the second quarter, a 14.3% growth compared to last year, equating to $326 million in operating profit.

“Our Mobility business continues to fire on all cylinders, delivering strong and profitable growth,” Khosrowshahi said on the company’s earnings call Tuesday. 

“Our path to growth is centered on our ability to grow supply, and our focus on driver growth over the last several years has resulted in a significantly improved consumer experience,” he added.

Khosrowshahi recently moonlighted as a driver on the platform and says it helped him understand passenger and driver frustrations.

