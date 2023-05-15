The U.S. Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk as part of the territory’s lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase bank for sex trafficking conducted by longtime customer Jeffrey Epstein, according to a court filing Monday.

The Virgin Islands government has attempted to serve Musk for roughly three weeks, the court filing said, because Epstein allegedly ”may have referred or attempted to refer” Musk as a client of the bank, a report from CNBC said.

The Virgin Islands government also sought to obtain a valid address for Musk and contacted one of his attorneys in an effort to serve him with the subpoena.

Epstein owned an island in the Virgin Islands known as Little Saint James from 1998 until his death in 2019. He was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly trafficking minors in Florida and New York.

Epstein died in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Aug. 10, 2019. New York City’s chief medical examiner later ruled the death a suicide by hanging.