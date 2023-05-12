U.S. To Increase Military Presence In Middle East After Iran Seizes Merchant Tankers 

The U.S. said Friday that it will increase its military presence in the Middle East in the wake of several Iranian seizures of merchant tankers in the Persian Gulf.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Iran’s government has “no justification for these actions” and that the U.S. “will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation in the Middle East waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab.”
Kirby said the U.S. will work with its allies to send additional ships and aircraft to the region and increase its coordination with the International Maritime Security Construct, a coalition of 11 nations formed two years ago to protect merchant shipping in the area.
Kirby also accused Iran of harassing, attacking or interfering with at least 15 internationally flagged tankers over the past two years.
The announcement follows the May 3 seizure by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) of a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, and an April 27 incident in which Iran seized a tanker belonging to the Marshall Islands after it collided with an Iranian boat.
The NSC comments and the incidents in the Gulf are only the latest tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Talks aimed at reinstating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled and the U.S. and its European allies have threatened recently to impose more severe sanctions against Tehran.
