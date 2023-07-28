US State Department Orders Non-Emergency People Out of Haiti Due to Rampant Kidnappings, Gangs
The State Department is advising Americans against traveling to Haiti 'due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure'
The U.S. State Department late Thursday ordered the departure of the families of U.S. government employees as well as all non-emergency personnel from Haiti, as gang violence continues to plague the country.
The State Department is advising Americans against traveling to Haiti "due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure."
The advisory recommends any American in Haiti depart Haiti "as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges."
U.S. citizens are encouraged to keep an eye on local news reports, and only try to leave when it is safe to do so.
"Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens," reads the advisory. "Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked."
Ransom negotiations almost always follow, and the kidnapped American is almost always harmed physically, it says. "Victim's families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members."
Armed robbery and carjackings are common. "Mob killings against presumed criminals have been on the rise since late April," reads the advisory. "Travelers are sometimes followed and violently attacked and robbed shortly after leaving the Port-au-Prince international airport."
Cars stuck in traffic also are targeted by robbers and carjackers.
"Protests, demonstrations, tire burning, and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable, and can turn violent," the State Department warns. "The U.S. government is extremely limited in its ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Haiti — assistance on site is available only from local authorities (Haitian National Police and ambulance services)."
The notice adds local authorities in Haiti "generally lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents."
Widespread shortages of gasoline, electricity, medicine, and medical supplies continue throughout much of the country, with public and private medical clinics and hospitals commonly lacking "qualified medical staff and even basic medical equipment and resources."
