US Soldier Defected to North Korea After Facing Discipline From Military: Report - The Messenger
US Soldier Defected to North Korea After Facing Discipline From Military: Report

The soldier reportedly was taken to an airport to return, but he never boarded the plane

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
A United States soldier who crossed into North Korea through the Joint Security Area (JSA) without authorization a month and a half ago reportedly crossed the line willingly after facing discipline from the U.S. military.

South Koreans tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea
South Koreans tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North KoreaChung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

“A U.S. Soldier on a JSA orientation tour willfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK],” a defense official told VOAnews. “We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA [Korean People’s Army] counterparts to resolve this incident.” 

The soldier, identified as Pvt. Travis King, was part of a tour group along the demarcation line from South Korea when he took off running into North Korea.

Someone who was on the same tour group with the soldier said they had just visited a building along the border, and as they left "this man gives out a loud 'ha ha ha,' and just runs in between some buildings."

The demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two countries, attracts more than 1.2 million visitors per year. A U.S. official told the Associated Press that it's "not normal" for active duty military members to take these kind of tours.

The United Nations, which operates the DMZ, tweeted Tuesday they believe "he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

The South Korean military has been on high alert for possible prodding by the North Korean military after the U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine USS Kentucky arrived in the southern port city of Busan.

The USS Kentucky has the capability of launching Trident II ballistic missiles up to 7,500 miles (12,000 kilometers). It’s the first visit by a U.S. nuclear sub to the area in decades, a White House spokesperson said Tuesday at a press conference in Seoul.

