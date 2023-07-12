US Sanctions El Chapo Brother-in-Law Among 10 in Fentanyl Trafficking Crackdown - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

US Sanctions El Chapo Brother-in-Law Among 10 in Fentanyl Trafficking Crackdown

The Mexican nationals are all allegedly members or associates of the infamous Sinaloa drug cartel's Los Chapitos faction

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Noel Lopez Perez, a former brother-in-law of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is seen in an undated mugshot.US Department of the Treasury

The Treasury Department announced sanctions Wednesday against a former brother-in-law of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in a bid to stem the flow of fentanyl into America.

Noel Lopez Perez, whose sister was Guzman's second wife, is among 10 people accused of being involved in the illegal drug trade.

A Mexican import/export company was also named.

They're all allegedly tied to the Los Chapitos faction of Guzman's infamous Sinaloa drug cartel and a pair of Mexican brothers who supply precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and other narcotics.

Read More
Sinaloa Cartel
The 10 people sanctioned Wednesday and others tied to them are seen in a U.S. government chart.US Department of the Treasury

“On my visit to the southwest border, I’ve seen how Treasury’s authorities can best be used to expose and isolate those who profit from deadly fentanyl sales in the United States,” Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

“Today’s sanctions demonstrate our ability and our resolve to exploit the financial vulnerabilities of networks involved in the illicit fentanyl trade.”

Under the sanctions, any American assets owned by those named Wednesday must be frozen and U.S. citizens and companies are prohibited from doing business with them.

Lopez Perez, 43, and Ricardo Paez Lopez, 30, are accused of drug trafficking, selling precursor chemicals and overseeing drug labs and cross-border tunnels for Los Chapitos.

Paez Lopez's brother, Saul Paez Lopez, was sanctioned in May.

Others on Wednesday's list include their brother-in-law, alleged methamphetamine trafficker Jeuri Limon Elenes, and Nestor "Nini" Isidro Perez Salas and Oscar "Panu" Noe Medina Gonzalez—both of whom are accused of being "violent enforcers" and fentanyl traffickers for Los Chapitos.

Several people, including Limon Elenes and Perez Salas, are wanted in the U.S. following their indictments in various federal courts.

The REI Compania Internacional, based in Metepec, Mexico, and its majority shareholder, Eliseo de Leon Becerra, were sanctioned for allegedly receiving shipments from China tied to the production of illicit drugs.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.