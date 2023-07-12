US Sanctions El Chapo Brother-in-Law Among 10 in Fentanyl Trafficking Crackdown

The Treasury Department announced sanctions Wednesday against a former brother-in-law of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in a bid to stem the flow of fentanyl into America.

Noel Lopez Perez, whose sister was Guzman's second wife, is among 10 people accused of being involved in the illegal drug trade.

A Mexican import/export company was also named.

They're all allegedly tied to the Los Chapitos faction of Guzman's infamous Sinaloa drug cartel and a pair of Mexican brothers who supply precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and other narcotics.

The 10 people sanctioned Wednesday and others tied to them are seen in a U.S. government chart. US Department of the Treasury

“On my visit to the southwest border, I’ve seen how Treasury’s authorities can best be used to expose and isolate those who profit from deadly fentanyl sales in the United States,” Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

“Today’s sanctions demonstrate our ability and our resolve to exploit the financial vulnerabilities of networks involved in the illicit fentanyl trade.”

Under the sanctions, any American assets owned by those named Wednesday must be frozen and U.S. citizens and companies are prohibited from doing business with them.

Lopez Perez, 43, and Ricardo Paez Lopez, 30, are accused of drug trafficking, selling precursor chemicals and overseeing drug labs and cross-border tunnels for Los Chapitos.

Paez Lopez's brother, Saul Paez Lopez, was sanctioned in May.

Others on Wednesday's list include their brother-in-law, alleged methamphetamine trafficker Jeuri Limon Elenes, and Nestor "Nini" Isidro Perez Salas and Oscar "Panu" Noe Medina Gonzalez—both of whom are accused of being "violent enforcers" and fentanyl traffickers for Los Chapitos.

Several people, including Limon Elenes and Perez Salas, are wanted in the U.S. following their indictments in various federal courts.

The REI Compania Internacional, based in Metepec, Mexico, and its majority shareholder, Eliseo de Leon Becerra, were sanctioned for allegedly receiving shipments from China tied to the production of illicit drugs.