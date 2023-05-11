U.S. Debt Ceiling Looms Over G7 Meeting

The United States' economy is at center stage at the G7 conference that started Thursday in Japan.

The seven nations that comprise G7 are some of the largest economies in the world, making the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. an issue of international concern.

Japan, who has a particular interest in the debt ceiling debate as its largest creditor, was concerned, but optimistic the issue would be solved.

"I have faith U.S. authorities will do their best to prevent it from happening," Kazuo Ueda, central bank governor of Japan, told Reuters.

Republican and Democrat leaders have met in recent days with no signs of coming to an agreement on Republican demands for budget cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

If action is not taken, the Federal Reserve anticipates it could run out of funds by early June.

“A default would threaten the gains that we've worked so hard to make over the past few years in our pandemic recovery,” U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen said at a press conference in the host city of Niigata on Thursday. “And it would spark a global downturn that would set us back much further.”