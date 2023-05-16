U.S. Convoy Attacked in Nigeria: Casualties Reported

A U.S. convoy was attacked in Nigeria with casualties reported, although no Americans were involved, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday afternoon.

"We are aware of some casualties…But I don't want to get too far ahead of where we are right now," Kirby said during a White House press briefing. "It just happened and the State Department is looking into this."

A spokesperson for the State Department confirmed in an email to The Messenger the attack took place in Anambra, a state in Nigeria's southeastern region, but did not provide specific details.

Personnel from Mission Nigeria, the United States' diplomatic efforts in the country, are investigating the incident alongside Nigerian security services, the spokesperson wrote.

"The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field," the spokesperson said. "We have no further comment at this time."

The attack came a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria who State Department officials say undermined the democratic process during the Nigerian elections cycle this year.

The restrictions, Blinken said in a statement Monday, were directed at individuals -- not "the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole."

"These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process," Blinken said.

"The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law," he added.