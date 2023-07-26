U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for Carnival Cruise Passenger Who Allegedly Jumped Overboard - The Messenger
U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for Carnival Cruise Passenger Who Allegedly Jumped Overboard

The Coast Guard searched over 1,347 square miles for Jaylen Hill

Blake Harper
The Coast Guard called off the search of a man who allegedly jumped off a Carnival Cruise ship after searching over 1,300 square milesCoast Guard Southeast/Twitter

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that it has suspended the search for a male passenger from Carnival Cruise who reportedly jumped from the ship.

Jaylen Hill was aboard the Carnival Elation cruise ship en route to Jacksonville when he went overboard on Sunday, about 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida. The Southeast Coast Guard deployed a cutter and aircraft crew to search an area spanning over 1,347 square miles for the 30-year-old man before calling off the search on Monday.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Hill family," Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez, D7, said on X, previously known as Twitter. "Our crews take our life-saving mission very seriously. Any time we can't bring a loved one home to their family is a pain we all feel."

Carnival Cruise Line informed FOX Business that they were notified of Hill's "missing status" by his travel companion. They stated, "After an exhaustive search and a review of security camera footage, it was determined that he jumped."

"The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest's family and our thoughts are with them and the guest," Carnival told the station.

