US Coast Guard Seizes $158 Million Worth of Cocaine and Marijuana - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

US Coast Guard Seizes $158 Million Worth of Cocaine and Marijuana

The Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloaded more than 8 tons of drugs

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“The crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Vigilant, Mohawk and Steadfast worked diligently to combat transnational organized crime, disrupt drug flow and prevent a significant amount of drugs from reaching the U.S.,” Rear Adm. Andrew Sugimoto said.U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard seized $158 million in narcotics during a massive drug bust in the Pacific Ocean.

According to officials, coast guardsmen with the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloaded 11,600 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana Monday.

The seizures were part of a counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean between May and July.

Cmdr. Brock Eckel, commanding officer of the Steadfast, said, "Our team worked incredibly hard, day-and-night, to stop three smuggling vessels, preventing more than five tons of illicit narcotics from reaching American soil. I am honored to serve with the amazing Steadfast crew and share in their success.”

Read More

The Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Mexican Navy assisted in the counter-narcotics operation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.