US Coast Guard Seizes $158 Million Worth of Cocaine and Marijuana

The U.S. Coast Guard seized $158 million in narcotics during a massive drug bust in the Pacific Ocean.

According to officials, coast guardsmen with the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloaded 11,600 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana Monday.

The seizures were part of a counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean between May and July.

Cmdr. Brock Eckel, commanding officer of the Steadfast, said, "Our team worked incredibly hard, day-and-night, to stop three smuggling vessels, preventing more than five tons of illicit narcotics from reaching American soil. I am honored to serve with the amazing Steadfast crew and share in their success.”

The Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Mexican Navy assisted in the counter-narcotics operation.