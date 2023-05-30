The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    US-Canada Crossing Shut Down After Police Open Fire on Driver Who Claimed to Have Bomb

    State troopers attempted to stop the truck near Houlton, Maine, but the driver refused to pull over

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    A Maine State Police trooper opened fire on a driver who claimed to have an explosive device in his vehicle Monday — prompting a U.S.-Canada border crossing nearby to temporarily shut down.

    State troopers attempted to stop a truck outside Houlton, Maine, at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Memorial Day, but the driver refused to pull over, according to police.

    The vehicle appeared to have a sign indicating that the driver had a bomb, a statement said.

    When the truck approached the border checkpoint between Houlton and Belleville, New Brunswick, state police Cpl. Eric Paquette opened fire.

    Read More

    "The operator was not injured and surrendered to the troopers," according to a statement.

    Tony Holford, 42, from Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.

    The shooting and subsequent crime scene investigation did temporarily halt traffic between the two nations.

    "The Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Maine State Police are collaborating with Canadian authorities to investigate the incident," reads the release.

    It was unclear from the press release if bomb squad members discovered an explosive in the truck.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.