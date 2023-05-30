US-Canada Crossing Shut Down After Police Open Fire on Driver Who Claimed to Have Bomb

A Maine State Police trooper opened fire on a driver who claimed to have an explosive device in his vehicle Monday — prompting a U.S.-Canada border crossing nearby to temporarily shut down.
State troopers attempted to stop a truck outside Houlton, Maine, at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Memorial Day, but the driver refused to pull over, according to police.
The vehicle appeared to have a sign indicating that the driver had a bomb, a statement said.
When the truck approached the border checkpoint between Houlton and Belleville, New Brunswick, state police Cpl. Eric Paquette opened fire.
"The operator was not injured and surrendered to the troopers," according to a statement.
Tony Holford, 42, from Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.
The shooting and subsequent crime scene investigation did temporarily halt traffic between the two nations.
"The Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Maine State Police are collaborating with Canadian authorities to investigate the incident," reads the release.
It was unclear from the press release if bomb squad members discovered an explosive in the truck.
