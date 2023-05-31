US Border Patrol Chief to Retire in June

U.S. Border Patrol chief Raul Lopez said Tuesday that he will step down next month after 32 years with the agency.

Lopez said in a memorandum first obtained by the Associated Press that he will retire from the agency on June 30.

“I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day,” Lopez said in the memo.

Lopez took over the role as chief in 2021 after the Biden administration pushed out previous Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who had led the agency in the last year of the Trump administration.

Troy Miller, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees Border Patrol, called Ortiz “a true leader” and said he has “worked tirelessly” to support Border Patrol agents.

“He has numerous accolades and awards from his tenure in the Border Patrol, but the highest compliment we can bestow on him is that he is a great agent,” Miller said.

Matthew Hudak currently serves as Border Patrol’s deputy chief. It was not immediately apparent who would succeed Ortiz in leading the agency.