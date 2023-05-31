The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    US Border Patrol Chief to Retire in June

    Raul Ortiz has worked in the agency for more than 30 years

    Published
    Eli Walsh
    Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

    U.S. Border Patrol chief Raul Lopez said Tuesday that he will step down next month after 32 years with the agency.

    Lopez said in a memorandum first obtained by the Associated Press that he will retire from the agency on June 30.

    “I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day,” Lopez said in the memo.

    Lopez took over the role as chief in 2021 after the Biden administration pushed out previous Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who had led the agency in the last year of the Trump administration.

    Troy Miller, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees Border Patrol, called Ortiz “a true leader” and said he has “worked tirelessly” to support Border Patrol agents.

    “He has numerous accolades and awards from his tenure in the Border Patrol, but the highest compliment we can bestow on him is that he is a great agent,” Miller said.

    Matthew Hudak currently serves as Border Patrol’s deputy chief. It was not immediately apparent who would succeed Ortiz in leading the agency.

