    U.S. Attorney General: Millions of Russian Oligarch Money Can Be Used for Ukraine

    This is the first time seized Russian assets have been transferred to Ukraine reconstruction funds.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Getty Images

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the transfer of $5.4 million to a Ukraine reconstruction fund from the frozen assets of Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.

    Malofeyev had his fortune seized in April 2022 after violating a sanction imposed by the U.S. on Russia after the war in Ukraine started — the U.S. charged him for funding Russia's separatist efforts in Crimea.

    The Russian banker and media investor had millions of dollars invested in a Texas bank.

    "While this represents the United States' first transfer of forfeited Russian funds for the rebuilding of Ukraine, it will not be the last," the attorney general said.

