U. Chicago to Pay $13.5M to Settle Claims It Engaged in Tuition-Fixing Cartel With Yale, MIT and Other Top Schools

The University of Chicago has agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle its involvement in a federal lawsuit filed against an alleged "price-fixing cartel" of more than a dozen top-ranked colleges and universities.

Students claim the schools colluded to limit financial aid and artificially inflated the price of tuition.

U. Chicago is the first among the group of 17 elite and Ivy League schools named in the lawsuit to reach a proposed settlement in the case filed by former and current students last year, according to Reuters.

The antitrust case alleges hundreds of thousands of students paid higher tuition because schools illegally worked together to restrict financial aid offers they doled out. The defendants are seeking billions of dollars in damages, Reuters reported.

According to Business Insider, the case takes aim at the 568 Presidents Group, which lets higher education institutions work with each other to set common standards for how financial aid is disbursed.

The schools, which include Brown, Yale and Northwestern, among others, "participated in a price-fixing cartel that is designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid as a locus of competition, and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid," the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiffs claim the schools shared a methodology on how they would calculate financial need for students, the Wall Street Journal reported when the lawsuit was filed early last year.

While federal law allows schools to work together on their aid formulas, they cannot consider a prospective student's financial situation when making admissions decisions, the newspaper reported. The lawsuit alleges the schools did factor students' financial need in certain situations, thereby violating antitrust laws.

Through the settlement, the University of Chicago has agreed to work with the plaintiffs on select matters such as collecting documents and other evidence, Reuters reported.

However, the university said in a statement Monday the lawsuit's claims had no merit, according to the outlet.

"We look forward to putting this matter behind us and continuing to focus our efforts on expanding access to a transformative undergraduate education," the University of Chicago said.

According to the University of Chicago, the school withdrew from the alleged cartel of schools in 2014, Reuters reported.

In a filing, the plaintiffs wrote the university "has some colorable defenses that most other defendants do not."

The deal was first revealed in April but the terms of the settlement had not been disclosed until this week. The settlement still must be approved by a federal court judge.