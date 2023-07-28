Typhoon Makes Landfall in China After Slamming Philippines - The Messenger
Typhoon Makes Landfall in China After Slamming Philippines

Doksuri is the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year

Yelena Dzhanova
A police officer walks through a flooded street caused by heavy rains after Typhoon Doksuri landfall in Xiamen, in China’s eastern Fujian province on July 28, 2023STR/AFP via Getty Images

Typhoon Doksuri on Friday made landfall along China’s southeastern coast after slamming the Philippines and neighboring Taiwan.

Ahead of Doksuri’s landfall, China issued its highest storm alert as heavy rains and strong winds were projected to lash the coast, the China Meteorological Administration said. 

Video published by Singaporean outlet Channel NewsAsia shows Doksuri looming over Taiwan ahead of its China arrival. Streets are empty as Taiwanese residents hunker down and shelter at home. Waves along the coast can be seen slamming against and rising above the sea walls. 

In the Philippines, at least 13 people died, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Friday, with 20 others reported missing. And nearly 43,000 people are estimated to have been displaced.

Officials are gearing up to face similar devastation in China.

Already, heavy rain and violent gusts of wind brought on by Doksuri’s landfall in China have downed power lines and uprooted trees, Reuters reported. 

Schools and offices across multiple Chinese cities have shut down, the Associated Press and Channel NewsAsia reported.

In anticipation of the damage, a notice from the China Meteorological Administration said “it is required that relevant meteorological departments and provincial meteorological services like Fujian, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangxi should enter the emergency position immediately and put timely and precise forecast and refined services for the government, related sector and the public in place.”

Doksuri is the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year.

