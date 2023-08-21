Two Russian Airports Closed Briefly During Drone Attack
On Monday, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted one of the drones just before 7 a.m., and disabled a second drone just after 8 a.m.
Two of Russia's four major airports were temporarily closed on Monday after a pair of Ukrainian drones was spotted flying over Moscow.
Flights were suspended Monday at the Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports for about two hours, impacting at least 50 flights, which has to be redirected.
On Friday, all four of the country's major airports suspended operations amid attacks by Ukrainian drones. One flew into Moscow's financial center and damaged a building, but no one was hurt.
On Monday, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted one of the drones just before 7 a.m., and disabled a second drone just after 8 a.m.
Monday's drone attacks left no major damage and no one was injured, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement. However, two people did sustain injuries when they were struck by debris from one of the downed drones.
Ukraine continues to target locations deeper within Russia's borders, but the drone attacks have caused little damage and only a few deaths.
- Drone Attack on Moscow Briefly Closes Major Airport
- Overnight Drone Attack in Moscow Injures 1, Temporarily Closes Airport
- Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones as 7 Civilians Die in Attacks
- Ukraine Downs Drones, Missiles in Overnight Russian Attack
- Russia Says a Ukrainian Drone Was Shot Down Outside Moscow
- Former US Colonel Calls Ukraine Sea Drones Used to Attack Russian Oil Tanker a ‘Game Changer’
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims nearly two dozen drones have targeted Moscow since early July.
- Man Caught On Camera Setting Fire to Two Tobacco ShopsNews
- Man Arrested After Neighbor Complaints Lead to Discovery of Girlfriend’s Decaying Body, Missing Daughters Found SafeNews
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews