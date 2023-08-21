Two Russian Airports Closed Briefly During Drone Attack - The Messenger
Two Russian Airports Closed Briefly During Drone Attack

On Monday, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted one of the drones just before 7 a.m., and disabled a second drone just after 8 a.m.

Chris Harris
Two of Russia's four major airports were temporarily closed on Monday after a pair of Ukrainian drones was spotted flying over Moscow.

Flights were suspended Monday at the Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports for about two hours, impacting at least 50 flights, which has to be redirected.

On Friday, all four of the country's major airports suspended operations amid attacks by Ukrainian drones. One flew into Moscow's financial center and damaged a building, but no one was hurt.

International Airport Domodedovo in Moscow
International Airport Domodedovo in MoscowGetty Images

Monday's drone attacks left no major damage and no one was injured, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement. However, two people did sustain injuries when they were struck by debris from one of the downed drones.

Ukraine continues to target locations deeper within Russia's borders, but the drone attacks have caused little damage and only a few deaths.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims nearly two dozen drones have targeted Moscow since early July.

