Two Pregnant Migrant Women Say They Were Denied Water by Texas National Guard When They Tried To Surrender

Two pregnant women say they were denied water after attempting to turn themselves in to members of the Texas National Guard last week, CNN reported.



Carmen from Honduras said she first tried to cross the Rio Grande with her husband on July 12, but they were blocked by the concertina wire that the state has installed to deter migrants. Members of the Texas National Guard ordered them both to return to Mexico.



Carmen, who is six months pregnant, said she asked them for water.



“They told us that they couldn’t give us water because it was not their responsibility,” she said.



When she asked for water again at around 2 p.m., she claims the Texas National Guard showed her handcuffs and threatened to arrest the couple.



"I felt I was suffocating," she said.



Caught between the National Guard and Mexican cartels, Carmen and her husband spent that night on the banks of the Rio Grande.



The next day, she says they were knocked over numerous times as authorities in airboats circled them for about an hour, sending out powerful wakes across the water.



Carmen said she eventually received aid from a paramedic who offered to take her to a hospital, but said she could not bring her husband along with her. She declined and was eventually processed by U.S. immigration authorities.



Maria from El Salvador shared a similar story with CNN. She and Carmen are now living at a temporary shelter in Eagle Pass, Texas.



"The Texas National Guard mission is to work alongside our Texas law enforcement partners to prevent, deter and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry," the Texas Military Department told The Messenger in a statement. "There is no order or directive instructing Service Members to deny illegal immigrants drinking water."



Earlier this week, emails first obtained by the Houston Chronicle showed a trooper-medic from the Texas Department of Public Safety pleading with superiors to reform their policies after he said his team was told to deny migrants water and to push them back across the river. The migrants included young children and nursing babies.



One four-year-old passed out due to heat exhaustion after her group was forced by the Texas National Guard to turn around, according to the emails.



In a statement to The Messenger, the Texas Department of Public Safety clarified earlier this week that there are no official directives to deny migrants water or push them back into the river.



The White House called the reports of inhumane conditions at the border "abhorrent," and the Department of Justice vowed to investigate the situation.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent thousands of National Guard soldiers to the border since 2021 to help deter migrants in coordination with the U.S. Border Patrol.