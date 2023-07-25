Two Pilots Dead After Firefighting Plane Crashes in Greece - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Two Pilots Dead After Firefighting Plane Crashes in Greece

The Greek Defense Ministry declared a three-day period of mourning in their honor

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Firefighting plane goes down while battling blazes on the Greek island of Evia.EPT News

Two Greek pilots have died after their plane crashed while fighting wildfires during one of the hottest summers on record. 

Christos Moulas, 34, and Pericles Stefanidis, 27, were piloting a Canadair CL-215 – a plane designed specifically for water bombing, according to the Guardian

The pilots were fighting a fire on the island of Evia when the aircraft went down, as captured on video. They crashed over the town of Karystos, which was also grappling with its own wildfire, according to the BBC

Read More

The two men were commemorated by the Greek Defense Ministry, which declared a three-day period of mourning in their honor. 

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias praised Moulas and Stafanidis for their actions. 

“[The men died] in the line of duty... while attempting to protect the lives and property of citizens, as well as the environment of our country,” Dendias said, according to the BBC. 

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis canceled a trip to Cyprus following the crash and said that the country would honor the pilots' legacy by continuing to fight the fires. 

“They proved how hazardous their daily missions in extinguishing fires are... In their memory, we continue the war against the destructive forces of nature,” Mitsotakis said, according to the Telegraph

The Mediterranean region has been battered by oppressive heat, bone-dry conditions and, now, out-of-control wildfires. France, Algeria and Greece are all battling blazes, while southern Italy swelters under triple-digit temperatures.

Several hours before the pilots’ deaths, Mitsotakis spoke about the danger posed to Greece.

“I will state the obvious: in the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defense mechanism, if there was we would have implemented it,” he said, according to Reuters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.