Two Pilots Dead After Firefighting Plane Crashes in Greece

Two Greek pilots have died after their plane crashed while fighting wildfires during one of the hottest summers on record.

Christos Moulas, 34, and Pericles Stefanidis, 27, were piloting a Canadair CL-215 – a plane designed specifically for water bombing, according to the Guardian.

The pilots were fighting a fire on the island of Evia when the aircraft went down, as captured on video. They crashed over the town of Karystos, which was also grappling with its own wildfire, according to the BBC.

The two men were commemorated by the Greek Defense Ministry, which declared a three-day period of mourning in their honor.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias praised Moulas and Stafanidis for their actions.

“[The men died] in the line of duty... while attempting to protect the lives and property of citizens, as well as the environment of our country,” Dendias said, according to the BBC.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis canceled a trip to Cyprus following the crash and said that the country would honor the pilots' legacy by continuing to fight the fires.

“They proved how hazardous their daily missions in extinguishing fires are... In their memory, we continue the war against the destructive forces of nature,” Mitsotakis said, according to the Telegraph.

The Mediterranean region has been battered by oppressive heat, bone-dry conditions and, now, out-of-control wildfires. France, Algeria and Greece are all battling blazes, while southern Italy swelters under triple-digit temperatures.

Several hours before the pilots’ deaths, Mitsotakis spoke about the danger posed to Greece.

“I will state the obvious: in the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defense mechanism, if there was we would have implemented it,” he said, according to Reuters.