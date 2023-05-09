Franco Medina Angulo and Sergio Palomino Ruiz Credit: LinkedIn

Authorities have detained a woman who allegedly shot and killed two New York University students in Puerto Rico.

The arrested woman's name has not been released yet.

The slain students have been identified through a GoFundMe campaign as Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28.

Both students were pursuing MBAs at the Stern School of Business, according to WABC News. Both men were in Puerto Rico to celebrate a friend's birthday, according to the station.

The two students were in the area when gunfire broke out at a bar on Loíza Street in San Juan.

A statement from Puerto Rico Police confirmed that Medina and Palomino Ruiz "had nothing to do with the situation" that unfolded at the bar.

The alleged shooter will be appearing in court later today, according to WABC.

“The NYU community is brokenhearted and shocked by the deaths of two MBA students in Puerto Rico, victims of senseless, tragic gunfire," said NYU Spokesperson John Beckman in a statement. "NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early."

The university is offering counseling services to students who are in the MBA program and attend the Stern School of business as well as "close peers and friends" of the two men.

The GoFundMe campaign describes the students as "such rays of light in our community, constantly bringing laughter, smiles and joy to all of us. We express our profound sympathies for their families and want to offer assistance how we can."

At the time this writing, the campaign had raised more than $44,000.