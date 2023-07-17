Two More Tourists Accused in Ongoing Roman Colosseum Vandalism Saga - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Two More Tourists Accused in Ongoing Roman Colosseum Vandalism Saga

At least three instances of vandalism to the historic Roman Colosseum have been reported in recent weeks

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Roman ColosseumAlexander Spatari/Getty Images

Two individuals were accused of defacing the historic Roman Colosseum over the weekend, the latest in a string of such incidents caused by tourists.

Last month, 27-year-old fitness instructor Ivan Dimitrov was filmed carving his and his fiancée's names into a wall of the Roman Colosseum — built between 72 and 80 AD. He has since apologized to Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome, stating he didn’t realize how old the structure was.

Additionally, last week, Japanese police identified a Canadian teenager as the suspect accused of defacing a centuries-old, historic Japanese temple. The 17-year-old allegedly carved "Julian" into a wooden pillar at the Toshodaiji Kondo temple complex. The Toshodaiji Kondo site, a Buddhist temple, is about 1,200 years old according to its website.

This time, the two accused individuals are 17-year-old teenagers, one from Switzerland and the other from Germany.

Read More

The Swiss teenager was vacationing with her family in Rome on Friday when she allegedly used her smartphone to carve an initial into the base of the Roman Colosseum, according to Italian news agency Adnkronos. An Italian tour guide recorded her defacing the monument and police were called to the scene. She will be investigated and could face about $17,000 in fines if convicted.

Just a day later, another 17-year-old tourist, this time from Germany, was "administratively sanctioned" after Italian police caught him scratching into the brick of the amphitheater, as reported by Filipino news agency ABS-CBS.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.