Two More Tourists Accused in Ongoing Roman Colosseum Vandalism Saga

Two individuals were accused of defacing the historic Roman Colosseum over the weekend, the latest in a string of such incidents caused by tourists.

Last month, 27-year-old fitness instructor Ivan Dimitrov was filmed carving his and his fiancée's names into a wall of the Roman Colosseum — built between 72 and 80 AD. He has since apologized to Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome, stating he didn’t realize how old the structure was.

Additionally, last week, Japanese police identified a Canadian teenager as the suspect accused of defacing a centuries-old, historic Japanese temple. The 17-year-old allegedly carved "Julian" into a wooden pillar at the Toshodaiji Kondo temple complex. The Toshodaiji Kondo site, a Buddhist temple, is about 1,200 years old according to its website.

This time, the two accused individuals are 17-year-old teenagers, one from Switzerland and the other from Germany.

The Swiss teenager was vacationing with her family in Rome on Friday when she allegedly used her smartphone to carve an initial into the base of the Roman Colosseum, according to Italian news agency Adnkronos. An Italian tour guide recorded her defacing the monument and police were called to the scene. She will be investigated and could face about $17,000 in fines if convicted.

Just a day later, another 17-year-old tourist, this time from Germany, was "administratively sanctioned" after Italian police caught him scratching into the brick of the amphitheater, as reported by Filipino news agency ABS-CBS.