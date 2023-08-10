2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, surrendered to the Montgomery Police Department

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Allen Todd, Richard Roberts, Zachary ShipmanMontgomery Police Department

Two more suspects have turned themselves in for their alleged roles in a brawl on a riverboat dock in Montgomery, Alabama, according to Montgomery police. 

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, surrendered to the Montgomery Police Department Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. local time for their alleged role in the fight. A third man, 48-year-old Richard Roberts, also turned himself in on Tuesday. 

All three men are facing third-degree assault charges, as announced Tuesday by Montgomery police. Police are asking a fourth man, identified as Reggie Gray, who allegedly assaulted others on the riverfront with a folding chair, to come forward and turn himself in to authorities.

The altercation began when a group of white boaters attacked the Black co-captain of a riverboat who asked them to move their pontoon boat so that the riverboat could dock. The riverboat captain, Damien Pickett, was then pummeled by the group of men before police broke up the assault.

Read More

Pickett was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. 

“The white guys that attacked my deckhand — and he was a senior deckhand first mate — I can’t think of any other reason they attacked him other than it being racially motivated,” said riverboat skipper Jim Kittrell in an interview with the Daily Beast

A woman who was on the riverboat with her husband and daughter said the captains of the boat told the owners of the pontoon several times to move so that the riverboat could dock. Crew members from the riverboat then ferried to the dock to move the pontoon themselves, which allegedly set off the physical altercation.

"It was clear that the men who were on the boat and the man who owned the boat were simply angry that anyone had the audacity to touch their boat and move it," said Christa Owen in an interview with Orlando, Florida's local Fox affiliate. "What did they think was going to happen when a three-story river boat with 200 people couldn't come to shore? Like, what did you think was going to happen?"

Some of the men allegedly involved in the attack have ties to a convenience store in Selma, Alabama, according to AL.com. However, the store’s owner, Chase Shipman, who claimed to be at the scene of the fight, has not been charged. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.