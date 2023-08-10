2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police

Two more suspects have turned themselves in for their alleged roles in a brawl on a riverboat dock in Montgomery, Alabama, according to Montgomery police.

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, surrendered to the Montgomery Police Department Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. local time for their alleged role in the fight. A third man, 48-year-old Richard Roberts, also turned himself in on Tuesday.

All three men are facing third-degree assault charges, as announced Tuesday by Montgomery police. Police are asking a fourth man, identified as Reggie Gray, who allegedly assaulted others on the riverfront with a folding chair, to come forward and turn himself in to authorities.

The altercation began when a group of white boaters attacked the Black co-captain of a riverboat who asked them to move their pontoon boat so that the riverboat could dock. The riverboat captain, Damien Pickett, was then pummeled by the group of men before police broke up the assault.

Pickett was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

“The white guys that attacked my deckhand — and he was a senior deckhand first mate — I can’t think of any other reason they attacked him other than it being racially motivated,” said riverboat skipper Jim Kittrell in an interview with the Daily Beast.

A woman who was on the riverboat with her husband and daughter said the captains of the boat told the owners of the pontoon several times to move so that the riverboat could dock. Crew members from the riverboat then ferried to the dock to move the pontoon themselves, which allegedly set off the physical altercation.

"It was clear that the men who were on the boat and the man who owned the boat were simply angry that anyone had the audacity to touch their boat and move it," said Christa Owen in an interview with Orlando, Florida's local Fox affiliate. "What did they think was going to happen when a three-story river boat with 200 people couldn't come to shore? Like, what did you think was going to happen?"

Some of the men allegedly involved in the attack have ties to a convenience store in Selma, Alabama, according to AL.com. However, the store’s owner, Chase Shipman, who claimed to be at the scene of the fight, has not been charged.