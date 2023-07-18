Two Men Shot in Times Square, NYPD Shuts Down Portion of Popular Tourist Area

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Two men were shot Monday night in Times Square, New York City Police confirmed to The Messenger.
The shooting took place before midnight local time in the area of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, police said.
Both victims were shot in their legs, thighs specifically, and transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.
Video taken and posted to social media of the area just after the shooting showed a massive police presence.
The immediate area, which is in the heart of Times Square, has been closed down by police as the investigation is ongoing.
There are no suspects currently in custody.
Events leading up to the shooting were unclear.
