Two Men Shot in Times Square, NYPD Shuts Down Portion of Popular Tourist Area - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Two Men Shot in Times Square, NYPD Shuts Down Portion of Popular Tourist Area

The shooting took place before midnight local time in the area of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Times Square in New York City. Siegfried Layda/Getty

Two men were shot Monday night in Times Square, New York City Police confirmed to The Messenger.

The shooting took place before midnight local time in the area of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, police said.

Both victims were shot in their legs, thighs specifically, and transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.

Video taken and posted to social media of the area just after the shooting showed a massive police presence.

Read More

The immediate area, which is in the heart of Times Square, has been closed down by police as the investigation is ongoing.

There are no suspects currently in custody.

Events leading up to the shooting were unclear.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.