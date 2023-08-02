Two LA Police Officers Joked about Overtime Pay as Suspect They Shot Lay Mortally Wounded: Report

Two Los Angeles police officers were captured on newly revealed video joking over the body of a machete-wielding man they fatally wounded that they would now be in line for some overtime pay, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The comments from the two officers were included in body- and dash-cam footage released last week by LAPD Chief Michael Moore as part of the probe into the shooting of Christian Arriola-Gomez, 24, last year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The police had released much of the video after Arriola-Gomez's shooting, but not the overtime conversation.

Moore condemned the comments, saying they violated "professional standards," but the officers only received employee comment cards in their personnel files - a minimal punishment.

The chief ruled the shooting was within LAPD policies because of the threat from a suspect with a machete.

But he criticized the officers for tactical mistakes, noting that one of them "should have rendered basic medical assistance" instead of leaving him bleeding to death on the ground.

An LAPD vehicle. Patrick T. Fallon/ AFP/ Getty Images

The confrontation began on Aug. 17, 2022, with a 911 report of a man with a machete looking into a home's backyard.

When officers Jeffrey Smith and Derrick Quals arrived on the scene, they ordered Arriola-Gomez to drop the weapon.

The suspect ignored them and took off on a bicycle.

He returned later and began shouting at the officers who then called for backup.

At one point, Arriola-Gomez raised the machete and approached Smith, who opened fire.

Smith and Quals stood over Arriola-Gomez making "jokes regarding overtime as a result" of the shooting, the chief's report said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Arriola-Gomez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.